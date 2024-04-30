Business Standard
Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Sales decline 3.48% to Rs 6.37 crore
Net profit of Stanpacks (India) reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.48% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.39% to Rs 27.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.376.60 -3 27.3828.94 -5 OPM %5.345.45 -3.87-0.66 - PBDT0.150.11 36 0.10-1.24 LP PBT0.050.02 150 -0.27-1.59 83 NP0.59-0.05 LP 0.27-1.66 LP
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

