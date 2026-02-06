Friday, February 06, 2026 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ester Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ester Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales decline 1.91% to Rs 338.98 crore

Net loss of Ester Industries reported to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 24.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 338.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 345.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales338.98345.58 -2 OPM %4.8517.22 -PBDT4.9748.49 -90 PBT-12.6831.35 PL NP-12.4124.82 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit declines 44.60% in the December 2025 quarter

MRF consolidated net profit rises 119.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Mehta Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bajel Projects secures Mandsaur 765kV extension project

Talbros Auto and its JVs win orders worth Rs 1,000 cr

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

