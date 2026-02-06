Ester Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.91% to Rs 338.98 crore

Net loss of Ester Industries reported to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 24.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 338.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 345.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.338.98345.584.8517.224.9748.49-12.6831.35-12.4124.82

