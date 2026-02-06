Friday, February 06, 2026 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit declines 44.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit declines 44.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 2116.10 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Pharmova declined 44.60% to Rs 55.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 100.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 2116.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1813.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2116.101813.70 17 OPM %13.6815.83 -PBDT253.80240.70 5 PBT133.10149.40 -11 NP55.90100.90 -45

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

