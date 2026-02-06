Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit declines 44.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 2116.10 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Pharmova declined 44.60% to Rs 55.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 100.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 2116.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1813.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2116.101813.7013.6815.83253.80240.70133.10149.4055.90100.90

