EUR/USD attempts to stabilize around three-month low amid firm economic cues

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Euro is stabilizing around three-month lows as supportive economic cues are capping losses for the single pair. EUR/USD pair fell earlier this week amid an overwhelming surge in the US dollar owing to safe haven demand as tensions in Middle-East escalated. However, EUR/USD edged up from lows around 1.1540 and consolidated above 1.1600 mark. The pair is currently quoting at 1.1609, down 0.32% on the day but is looking steady after data showed that Eurozone private sector growth improved in February due to a faster rise in demand for goods and services. The HCOB Eurozone final composite output index rose to a three-month high of 51.9 in February, in line with flash estimate, from 51.3 in the previous month. The euro area unemployment rate also dropped slightly in January. The jobless rate fell to seasonally adjusted 6.1 percent from 6.2 percent in December. Meanwhile, on NSE, EUR/INR futures quote at 106.70, down 0.75% on the day after failing to sustain around 106.90 mark.

Indices trade with decent gains; oil & gas share jump

IMR Group to invest Rs 300 cr in Steel Exchange India

Hindustan Zinc rises after signing research pact with Virginia Tech on silver recovery

India and Japan underscore need to enhance and diversify bilateral trade and investment

Silver Touch Tech bags order from Odisha govt for CM-KISAN portal modernization

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

