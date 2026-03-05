IMR Group to invest Rs 300 cr in Steel Exchange India

IMR Group announced a strategic investment of Rs 300 crore in Steel Exchange India (SEIL) through subscription to share warrants. The investment will be made through IMR's Indian entities India Coke and Power (ICPPL) and IMR Steel (ISPL). This capital infusion will strengthen SEIL's operations, optimize its debt structure, and position the company for accelerated growth marking a significant milestone in IMR's forward integration strategy and its expansion across India's high-growth steel sector.

IMR Group, headquartered in Switzerland with operations in over 17 countries, operates a fully integrated metals platform spanning global mineral trading, mining, and downstream steel production. Through this investment, IMR will leverage its global sourcing capabilities for critical raw materials including metallurgical coke, coking coal, non-coking coal, and ferrous scrap to enhance SEIL's operational efficiency, supply chain security, and competitiveness. The partnership positions SEIL to capitalize on India's rapidly expanding steel demand, while reinforcing IMR's long-term commitment to the Indian steel ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News