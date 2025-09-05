Friday, September 05, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prostarm Info Systems hits the roof after bagging Rs 46-cr Bess order from KPTCL

Prostarm Info Systems hits the roof after bagging Rs 46-cr Bess order from KPTCL

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Prostarm Info Systems hit a 10% upper circuit to Rs 207.95 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 45.72 crore from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL).

The contract involves setting up a 150 MW / 300 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the 400kV Doni Substation (operating at 220kV voltage level) in Gadag District, Karnataka.

The project has been awarded under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode on a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) basis for a tenure of 12 years. The order includes a rental agreement of Rs 2.54 lakh per MW per month, translating to an annual rental income of Rs 45.72 crore for the total capacity of 150 MW / 300 MWh. Additionally, the project will receive Viability Gap Funding (VGF) of Rs 27 lakh per MWh or 30% of the capital cost of the BESS, whichever is lower.

 

The company clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and related entities have no interest in the awarding authority, and confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Prostram Info Systems is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects. The company designs, manufactures, and assembles products in-house and via partners in India and China. It serves sectors like healthcare, IT, defense, and energy through direct sales and a nationwide distributor network. The company operates three units in Maharashtra and has strengthened its tech capabilities through strategic acquisitions and licensing agreements.

The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore and net sales of Rs 54.91 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

