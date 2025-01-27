Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currecny speculators add to net shorts

Euro currecny speculators add to net shorts

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continue to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -62486 contracts in the data reported through January 14, 2025. This was a weekly change of - 2089 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 76.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 76.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 3357.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 3357.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Gautam Gems standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Gautam Gems standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 45.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 45.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Oswal Yarns reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Oswal Yarns reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEUCC in Uttarakhand TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon