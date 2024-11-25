Business Standard
Euro currency speculators increase net short positions

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market further added to their net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 42557 contracts in the data reported through November 19, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 35120 net short contracts.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

