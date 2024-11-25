Business Standard
TIPS Music announces strategic partnership with TikTok

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

TIPS Music announced a direct, strategic partnership to promote its music library on TikTok. This partnership will enable music lovers, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and expatriates, to access and engage with TIPS Music's rich and diverse music collection on the popular short-form video platform.

The agreement between TIPS Music and TikTok aims to meet the increasing demand for Indian music among global audiences. The collaboration ensures TikTok users across multiple regions will have seamless access to the wide range of TIPS Music's library, featuring genres from Bollywood classics to regional language hits, strengthening the existing cultural connection and expression through music.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

