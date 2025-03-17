Monday, March 17, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro currency speculators turn net long

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market turned net long, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 13090 contracts in the data reported through March 11, 2025. This was a weekly increase of 10106 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

