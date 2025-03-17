Monday, March 17, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India wholesale price inflation inches up to 2.38% in February

India wholesale price inflation inches up to 2.38% in February

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Wholesale price inflation in India marginally rose to 2.38 per cent in February due to expensive manufactured food items like vegetables oil and beverages, government data released on Monday showed. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was 2.31 per cent in January. It was 0.2 per cent in February 2024. The month over month change in WPI for the month of February stood at 0.06% as compared to January, 2025. Positive rate of inflation in February, 2025 is primarily due to the increase in prices of manufacture of food products, food articles, other manufacturing, non-food articles and manufacture of textiles, etc, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

 

RMC Switchgears hits the roof on bagging LoA worth Rs 320 crore

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Elgi Equipments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Salzer Electronics secures order worth Rs 50 cr

Radico Khaitan unveils Ankahi Zaffran Spiced Liqueur

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

