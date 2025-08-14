Euro Panel Products standalone net profit rises 81.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.59% to Rs 104.84 croreNet profit of Euro Panel Products rose 81.01% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 104.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales104.84100.24 5 OPM %11.337.62 -PBDT9.985.56 79 PBT7.854.27 84 NP5.723.16 81
