Astral consolidated net profit rises 22.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.11% to Rs 1577.40 croreNet profit of Astral rose 22.55% to Rs 134.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 110.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.11% to Rs 1577.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1370.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1577.401370.40 15 OPM %16.2815.33 -PBDT252.20208.70 21 PBT179.90148.80 21 NP134.80110.00 23
