Euro speculative net longs ease further

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continued to slip from a one and half month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 114345 contracts in the data reported through September 23, 2025. This was a weekly dip of 3414 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

