Monday, September 29, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd, Panorama Studios International Ltd, Robust Hotels Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2025.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd, Panorama Studios International Ltd, Robust Hotels Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2025.

Kothari Products Ltd surged 15.96% to Rs 95.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 27698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19619 shares in the past one month.

 

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd spiked 12.88% to Rs 227.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Panorama Studios International Ltd soared 12.43% to Rs 179.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 95672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36275 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

NPS, Pension

UPS or NPS: Which retirement plan fits your future? Deadline hits tomorrow

Auto-categorisation in Microsoft Photos

Microsoft Photos gets AI auto categorisation on Copilot+ PCs: What is it

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty below 24,700; Oil & Gas shares gain; Cons Durables top drag

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

4 killed, 70 injured as Russia launches drone, missile attack on Ukraine

china Flag, China

Chinese firms' low profit margins face new risks from Trump tariffs

Robust Hotels Ltd exploded 10.11% to Rs 277.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1455 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 71.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5610 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade near flatline; oil & gas shares jump

Indices trade near flatline; oil & gas shares jump

Wheels India jumps after technology transfer pact with South Korea's SHPAC

Wheels India jumps after technology transfer pact with South Korea's SHPAC

Supreme Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Supreme Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vascon Engg soars after signing MoU with Adani Infra

Vascon Engg soars after signing MoU with Adani Infra

Sensex gains over 253 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

Sensex gains over 253 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon