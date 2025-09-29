Monday, September 29, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade near flatline; oil & gas shares jump

Indices trade near flatline; oil & gas shares jump

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks pared all the gains and traded near flat line with negative bias in the early afternoon trade. Caution prevailed in the market ahead of tomorrows NSE F&O contract expiry, dragging sentiment lower. The Nifty traded around the 24,650 mark. Investors are monitoring IPO participation, India-US trade talks and global cues.

Oil & gas stocks jumped after declining in the past five trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 22.84 points or 0.03% to 80,406.19. The Nifty 50 index lost 3.10 points or 0.01% to 24,651.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.06% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.28%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,796 shares rose and 2,216 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

The Reserve Bank of India kicked off its three-day monetary policy meeting today, which is set to wrap up on 1 October 2025.

Also Read

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty slips to red; Sensex down 550 pts from day's high; Media, Pvt banks drag

Representative image

NCH receives 3K GST-related complaints post tax cuts: Consumer Affairs secy

Maharashtra Flood

Congress urges Maharashtra Assembly to hold special session for rain crisis

Amrit Bharat Express, Amrit Bharat

Bihar to get 3 new Amrit Bharat Express trains today: Check route, time

NPS, Pension

UPS or NPS: Which retirement plan fits your future? Deadline hits tomorrow

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.07% to 11.66. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 24,653.50 at a premium of 1.90 points as compared with the spot at 24,651.60.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 231.9 lakh contracts at the 24,800 strike price. Maximum put OI of 174.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,600 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index advanced 1.19% to 11,264.45. The index fell 1.77% in the past five trading sessions.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.42%), Petronet LNG (up 3.2%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 2.98%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 2.63%), Indraprastha Gas (up 2.26%), GAIL (India) (up 1.87%), Oil India (up 1.72%), Mahanagar Gas (up 1.31%), Gujarat Gas (up 1.17%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 1.15%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Vascon Engineers surged 8.78% after the company signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Infra (India) to act as their execution partner under an early engagement model for five years.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shed 0.50%. The company has entered into a referral partnership agreement with IDFC First Bank to offer forex solutions to its corporate customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro speculative net longs ease further

Euro speculative net longs ease further

Aurionpro Solutions rises on PSU bank cash management deal

Aurionpro Solutions rises on PSU bank cash management deal

Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wheels India jumps after technology transfer pact with South Korea's SHPAC

Wheels India jumps after technology transfer pact with South Korea's SHPAC

Supreme Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Supreme Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon