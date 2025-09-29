Monday, September 29, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wheels India jumps after technology transfer pact with South Korea's SHPAC

Wheels India jumps after technology transfer pact with South Korea's SHPAC

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Wheels India rose 4.30% to Rs 900.70 after the company said it entered into a technical agreement with SHPAC, a South Korean hydraulic cylinder manufacturer, for technology transfer in manufacturing.

The company said hydraulic cylinders have been identified as a strategic growth area, and the agreement is expected to support expansion in this segment. Wheels India plans to leverage the partnership to access new global opportunities in the hydraulic cylinder industry.

Managing director Srivats Ram said the business has potential to become an important growth driver for the company globally. He added that the collaboration with SHPAC, which has a long track record in hydraulic cylinders, would provide Wheels India with advanced technology to strengthen its position in the global hydraulic cylinder industry.

 

Wheels India manufactures wheels for trucks, tractors, passenger vehicles and construction equipment, as well as air suspension systems and industrial components for the construction and windmill industries. It operates manufacturing plants across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Wheels India rose 26.61% to Rs 29.88 crore while net sales rose 8.54% to Rs 1265.50 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Supreme Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Supreme Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vascon Engg soars after signing MoU with Adani Infra

Vascon Engg soars after signing MoU with Adani Infra

Sensex gains over 253 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

Sensex gains over 253 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

SpiceJet launches daily non-stop flights to Phuket from Delhi and Mumbai

SpiceJet launches daily non-stop flights to Phuket from Delhi and Mumbai

Birlasoft achieves AWS DevOps Competency status

Birlasoft achieves AWS DevOps Competency status

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon