Euro Speculators Further Reduce Net Long Position

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market further reduced their net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 7951 contracts in the data reported through June 18, 2024. This was a weekly drop of 35693 net contracts.
First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

