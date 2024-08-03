Business Standard
Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 11.70% to Rs 540.30 crore
Net profit of Ramco Industries declined 0.40% to Rs 39.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 540.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 483.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales540.30483.70 12 OPM %10.5211.08 -PBDT55.7351.70 8 PBT46.9242.74 10 NP39.4139.57 0
First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

