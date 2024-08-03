Business Standard
State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 4.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 16.54% to Rs 118242.45 crore
Net profit of State Bank of India rose 4.25% to Rs 19324.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18536.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 16.54% to Rs 118242.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101460.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income118242.45101460.01 17 OPM %54.3351.63 -PBDT26427.7725207.64 5 PBT26427.7725207.64 5 NP19324.9618536.80 4
First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

