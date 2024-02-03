Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 10.39% to Rs 351.59 croreNet profit of Everest Industries declined 83.70% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.39% to Rs 351.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 392.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales351.59392.35 -10 OPM %2.204.53 -PBDT9.0416.58 -45 PBT1.148.21 -86 NP0.814.97 -84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content