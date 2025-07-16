Everest Kanto Cylinder announces EKC FZE's exit from Hungary project

To consolidate the losses and take exit from the Hungary project, EKC FZE therefore, has signed a Share Purchase Agreement for sale of its 80% shareholding in the Joint Venture (JV), EKC Europe Zrt., Hungary with its JV partner in Hungary, R Gipari Kft. and its associates R Group Holding Zrt. and R Andr. The Parties agreed and fixed the price of shares at 96000 EUR. The Buyers shall purchase the shares in the proportion as under: - R Andr- 37.5% - R Group Holding Zrt.- 37.5% - R Gipari Kft. 25%;
