Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Everest Kanto Cylinder announces EKC FZE's exit from Hungary project

Everest Kanto Cylinder announces EKC FZE's exit from Hungary project

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Everest Kanto Cylinder announced that in view of the geopolitical situation in the region, EKC International FZE, Dubai (EKC FZE) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company did not pursue setting up the manufacturing facility for seamless high pressure gas cylinders in Hungary.

To consolidate the losses and take exit from the Hungary project, EKC FZE therefore, has signed a Share Purchase Agreement for sale of its 80% shareholding in the Joint Venture (JV), EKC Europe Zrt., Hungary with its JV partner in Hungary, R Gipari Kft. and its associates R Group Holding Zrt. and R Andr. The Parties agreed and fixed the price of shares at 96000 EUR. The Buyers shall purchase the shares in the proportion as under: - R Andr- 37.5% - R Group Holding Zrt.- 37.5% - R Gipari Kft. 25%;

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Ports approves tender offer to purchase Senior Notes up to US$ 450 million

Adani Ports approves tender offer to purchase Senior Notes up to US$ 450 million

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 79.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 79.55% in the June 2025 quarter

D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 31.42% in the June 2025 quarter

D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 31.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for five straight sessions

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for five straight sessions

IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 0.12%, gains for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 0.12%, gains for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon