Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 79.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.22% to Rs 133.15 croreNet profit of Onward Technologies rose 79.55% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.22% to Rs 133.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 117.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales133.15117.60 13 OPM %12.879.95 -PBDT19.1113.01 47 PBT15.929.68 64 NP12.737.09 80
