Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports approves tender offer to purchase Senior Notes up to US$ 450 million

Adani Ports approves tender offer to purchase Senior Notes up to US$ 450 million

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has approved a tender offer to purchase for cash up to (i) US$ 200,000,000 in principal amount of its outstanding US$500,000,000 4.00% Senior Notes due July 2027, (ii) US$ 125,000,000 in principal amount of its outstanding US$750,000,000 4.20% Senior Notes due August 2027 and (iii) US$ 125,000,000 in principal amount of its outstanding US$750,000,000 4.375% Senior Notes due July 2029 (Notes) (Tender Offer).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 79.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 79.55% in the June 2025 quarter

D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 31.42% in the June 2025 quarter

D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 31.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for five straight sessions

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for five straight sessions

IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 0.12%, gains for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 0.12%, gains for fifth straight session

Raminfo hits the roof after securing Rs 14-cr order from Tripura Gov

Raminfo hits the roof after securing Rs 14-cr order from Tripura Gov

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon