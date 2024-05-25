Business Standard
Everlon Financials reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 486.05% to Rs 2.52 crore
Net profit of Everlon Financials reported to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 486.05% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 492.59% to Rs 8.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.31% to Rs 10.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.520.43 486 10.115.15 96 OPM %183.730 -89.4239.22 - PBDT4.650.03 15400 9.142.16 323 PBT4.620.01 46100 9.062.09 333 NP3.73-0.62 LP 8.001.35 493
First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

