Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.43% to Rs 21.23 croreNet profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 51.43% to Rs 21.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.2314.02 51 OPM %1.411.43 -PBDT0.430.39 10 PBT0.330.30 10 NP0.240.22 9
