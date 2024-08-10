Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.43% to Rs 21.23 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 51.43% to Rs 21.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.21.2314.021.411.430.430.390.330.300.240.22