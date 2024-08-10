Siemens consolidated net profit rises 26.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.12% to Rs 5146.80 crore

Net profit of Siemens rose 26.83% to Rs 577.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 455.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 5146.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4804.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5146.804804.5013.4411.79843.00694.70757.50607.10577.70455.50