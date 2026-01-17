Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC sanctions its first international green energy loan

IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC sanctions its first international green energy loan

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

To Swarna Solar for development of 100 MW solar project in Zambia

IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC (IGGEFIL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), today approved the sanction of its first loan during the Board meeting held in New Delhi. The milestone sanction of USD 22.5 million has been extended to Swarna Solar (SSL) for developing a 100 MW Photovoltaic Solar Power Plant in the Serenje District of the Central Province of Zambia.

This first loan sanction marks a significant step for IGGEFIL as it begins to expand India's green financing footprint into international markets and support sustainable energy development globally.

 

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

