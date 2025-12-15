Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Drilling Tools gains after securing Rs 3-cr export order from Nigeria

United Drilling Tools gains after securing Rs 3-cr export order from Nigeria

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

United Drilling Tools added 1.50% to Rs 213 after the company announced that it has received an export order worth Rs 3.26 crore from Nigeria-based Weafri Well Services Company.

According to an exchange filing, the order is for the supply of a wireline winch, including a power pack and related equipment, and has been awarded in the ordinary course of business. The contract is scheduled to be executed within three months.

The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. Accordingly, the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

 

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in the country. The company has obtained global quality standards for its major products.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 38.9% to Rs 5.75 crore on a 13.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 55.60 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

WPIL soars after South African arm bags Rs 1,340-cr contract

WPIL soars after South African arm bags Rs 1,340-cr contract

Biocon launches its diabetes & obesity treatment drugs in Netherlands

Biocon launches its diabetes & obesity treatment drugs in Netherlands

Elitecon International jumps on bagging long term export order

Elitecon International jumps on bagging long term export order

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 1.41%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 1.41%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.23%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.23%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon