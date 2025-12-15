United Drilling Tools gains after securing Rs 3-cr export order from Nigeria

United Drilling Tools added 1.50% to Rs 213 after the company announced that it has received an export order worth Rs 3.26 crore from Nigeria-based Weafri Well Services Company.According to an exchange filing, the order is for the supply of a wireline winch, including a power pack and related equipment, and has been awarded in the ordinary course of business. The contract is scheduled to be executed within three months.
The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. Accordingly, the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.
United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in the country. The company has obtained global quality standards for its major products.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 38.9% to Rs 5.75 crore on a 13.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 55.60 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
