Fabtech completes Himalaya Wellness' Dubai manufacturing facility project
Fabtech Technologies (FTL), through its Step Down Subsidiary FTS Cleanrooms Systems LLC, UAE, has delivered a project for Himalaya Wellness Company, a global herbal health and personal care brand in Dubai Internet City to support pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturing operations with different cleanroom requirements.
The company is based in UAE and offers start-to-finish engineering solutions to the healthcare sector in the MENA region.
The facility has been developed to support both pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturing operations and was delivered in less than one year.
The facility forms part of Himalaya's manufacturing operations in Dubai, providing cleanroom infrastructure for the production of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 12:50 PM IST