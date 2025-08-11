Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 91.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.54% to Rs 131.06 croreNet profit of Fairchem Organics declined 91.55% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.54% to Rs 131.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 164.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales131.06164.93 -21 OPM %3.9913.21 -PBDT4.3521.21 -79 PBT1.6118.62 -91 NP1.1713.85 -92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content