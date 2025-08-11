Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 115.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.53% to Rs 37.17 croreNet profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 115.96% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 62.53% to Rs 37.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37.1722.87 63 OPM %14.6615.70 -PBDT4.082.32 76 PBT2.431.25 94 NP2.030.94 116
