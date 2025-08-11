POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 85.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.40% to Rs 372.43 croreNet profit of POCL Enterprises rose 85.35% to Rs 11.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 372.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 363.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales372.43363.69 2 OPM %5.253.51 -PBDT16.898.80 92 PBT15.618.37 86 NP11.646.28 85
