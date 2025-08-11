Monday, August 11, 2025 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Websol Energy System standalone net profit rises 193.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 96.01% to Rs 218.75 crore

Net profit of Websol Energy System rose 193.62% to Rs 67.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 96.01% to Rs 218.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales218.75111.60 96 OPM %47.3139.40 -PBDT101.5739.55 157 PBT90.9631.81 186 NP67.1822.88 194

