Websol Energy System standalone net profit rises 193.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 96.01% to Rs 218.75 croreNet profit of Websol Energy System rose 193.62% to Rs 67.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 96.01% to Rs 218.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales218.75111.60 96 OPM %47.3139.40 -PBDT101.5739.55 157 PBT90.9631.81 186 NP67.1822.88 194
