Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 45.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.68% to Rs 91.26 croreNet profit of Poddar Pigments declined 45.20% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.68% to Rs 91.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales91.2698.85 -8 OPM %7.2511.13 -PBDT8.5012.35 -31 PBT6.2010.31 -40 NP4.177.61 -45
