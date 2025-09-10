Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Faze Three surges for third straight day; up over 51% in one month

Faze Three surges for third straight day; up over 51% in one month

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Faze Three was locked in 20% upper circuit at Rs 547, extending its wining streak for third consecutive session.

The stock has risen 32.67% in three sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 412.25 recorded on 05 September 2025.

In the last six months, the stock has zoomed 51.50% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index have added 9.86% and 19.62%, respectively.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 59.961. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

 

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading above its 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages placed at 446.15 and 464.84, respectively. It is, however, trading below its 100-day SMA position at 566.18.

Also Read

handshake deal merger

Shukra Pharma enters into pan-India distribution pact with Wockhardt

Modi Trump

PM Modi, Trump express optimism as India-US trade talks gather momentum

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Latest LIVE: Nepal's Kathmandu airport to resume operations from 6 pm Wednesday

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital launches IPO roadshows, positions itself as NBFC green leader

CP Radhakrishnan

CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as 15th Vice President on September 12

Faze Three (FTL) is a manufacturer and exporter of home furnishing textile products, mainly floor coverings, bathmats, rugs, towels, blankets, throws, and cushions. They have diversified their product mix and have included chair pads, floor covering, curtains, and kitchen textiles in the past few years. FTL exports its home furnishings mainly to the US, UK and in major European countries.

The company had reported 75.90% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.77 crore on a 42.19% rise in revenue to Rs 211.97 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR recovers from record low levels; Weak dollar and foreign fund inflows aid

INR recovers from record low levels; Weak dollar and foreign fund inflows aid

Sensex, Nifty end higher on easing US-India tensions, Fed rate cut hopes

Sensex, Nifty end higher on easing US-India tensions, Fed rate cut hopes

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.63%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.63%

Urban Company IPO subscribed 3.13 times

Urban Company IPO subscribed 3.13 times

Dev Accelerator IPO subscribed 5.33 times

Dev Accelerator IPO subscribed 5.33 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesSunjay Kapur Assets RowUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon