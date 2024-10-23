Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.94% to Rs 512.98 croreNet profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 11.76% to Rs 64.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.94% to Rs 512.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 394.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales512.98394.79 30 OPM %59.7163.47 -PBDT98.1986.84 13 PBT86.4277.37 12 NP64.5557.76 12
