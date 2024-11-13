Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit declines 79.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.13% to Rs 85.06 croreNet profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering declined 79.53% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.13% to Rs 85.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 123.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales85.06123.51 -31 OPM %-3.308.91 -PBDT8.1233.46 -76 PBT7.3832.98 -78 NP6.7532.98 -80
