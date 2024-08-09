Federal Bank Ltd Surges 1.14%, BSE BANKEX index Gains 1.25%

Federal Bank Ltd has added 3.95% over last one month compared to 3.62% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.07% rise in the SENSEX
Federal Bank Ltd gained 1.14% today to trade at Rs 196. The BSE BANKEX index is up 1.25% to quote at 57746.91. The index is down 3.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd increased 1.06% and Yes Bank Ltd added 1.05% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 15.56 % over last one year compared to the 21.76% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Federal Bank Ltd has added 3.95% over last one month compared to 3.62% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12889 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.43 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 205 on 25 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 130.55 on 14 Aug 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content