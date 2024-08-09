Federal Bank Ltd Surges 1.14%, BSE BANKEX index Gains 1.25%

Federal Bank Ltd has added 3.95% over last one month compared to 3.62% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.07% rise in the SENSEX

Federal Bank Ltd gained 1.14% today to trade at Rs 196. The BSE BANKEX index is up 1.25% to quote at 57746.91. The index is down 3.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd increased 1.06% and Yes Bank Ltd added 1.05% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 15.56 % over last one year compared to the 21.76% surge in benchmark SENSEX.