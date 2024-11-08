Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore consolidated net profit declines 89.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.90% to Rs 1448.63 croreNet profit of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore declined 89.38% to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 105.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 1448.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1663.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1448.631663.21 -13 OPM %2.427.96 -PBDT21.87121.50 -82 PBT15.43116.18 -87 NP11.18105.24 -89
