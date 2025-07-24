Filatex India standalone net profit rises 26.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.47% to Rs 1049.40 croreNet profit of Filatex India rose 26.14% to Rs 40.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 1049.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1054.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1049.401054.34 0 OPM %6.475.98 -PBDT73.8061.85 19 PBT54.8943.90 25 NP40.7332.29 26
