Retro Green Revolution standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.10% to Rs 0.76 croreNet profit of Retro Green Revolution declined 23.08% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.10% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.760.49 55 OPM %13.1624.49 -PBDT0.100.13 -23 PBT0.100.13 -23 NP0.100.13 -23
