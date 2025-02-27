Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Financial Services index increasing 79.98 points or 0.74% at 10870.18 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (up 11.2%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (up 6.58%),L&T Finance Ltd (up 6.26%),RBL Bank Ltd (up 5.43%),Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (up 5.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 4.98%), India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd (up 4.72%), Five-Star Business Finance Ltd (up 4.69%), Shriram Finance Ltd (up 4.48%), and JSW Holdings Ltd (up 4.24%).

On the other hand, KFin Technologies Ltd (down 3.16%), Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.01%), and New India Assurance Company Ltd (down 2.66%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 548.04 or 1.22% at 44504.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 46.17 points or 0.33% at 13768.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.65 points or 0.06% at 22560.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 41.33 points or 0.06% at 74643.45.

On BSE,1123 shares were trading in green, 2001 were trading in red and 181 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

