Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Sales decline 97.83% to Rs 5.93 crore

Net Loss of Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 97.83% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 273.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.93273.90 -98 OPM %-3.04-3.68 -PBDT-0.80-7.47 89 PBT-0.82-7.48 89 NP-1.23-10.48 88

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

