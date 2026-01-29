VST Industries standalone net profit declines 55.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.81% to Rs 372.97 crore

Net profit of VST Industries declined 55.80% to Rs 60.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 136.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.81% to Rs 372.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 366.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.372.97366.3423.0418.6694.9876.2681.0965.1460.23136.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News