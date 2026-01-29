GHCL consolidated net profit declines 37.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.85% to Rs 756.54 crore

Net profit of GHCL declined 37.06% to Rs 106.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 168.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.85% to Rs 756.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 778.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.756.54778.7320.9729.54172.16255.22143.38227.27106.01168.42

