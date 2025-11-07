Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.80% to Rs 320.91 croreNet profit of Flair Writing Industries rose 29.49% to Rs 42.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 320.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 270.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales320.91270.13 19 OPM %18.8118.74 -PBDT67.4154.35 24 PBT54.2543.73 24 NP42.5932.89 29
