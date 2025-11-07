Friday, November 07, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 18.80% to Rs 320.91 crore

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries rose 29.49% to Rs 42.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 320.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 270.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales320.91270.13 19 OPM %18.8118.74 -PBDT67.4154.35 24 PBT54.2543.73 24 NP42.5932.89 29

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Amber Enterprises India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 120.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 13.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Embassy Developments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 153.32 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 14.91% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

