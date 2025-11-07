Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 13.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.93% to Rs 222.40 croreNet profit of Windlas Biotech rose 13.67% to Rs 17.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.93% to Rs 222.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales222.40187.00 19 OPM %12.8412.33 -PBDT31.1926.79 16 PBT23.5920.29 16 NP17.8015.66 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content