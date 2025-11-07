Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 120.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.53% to Rs 163.45 croreNet profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 120.94% to Rs 25.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 81.53% to Rs 163.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales163.4590.04 82 OPM %21.7918.60 -PBDT42.5622.31 91 PBT39.5520.80 90 NP25.7411.65 121
