Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 264.55 crore

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries rose 53.18% to Rs 29.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 264.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 224.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales264.55224.92 18 OPM %17.1215.36 -PBDT50.5235.60 42 PBT38.7926.12 49 NP29.3519.16 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit rises 51.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit rises 51.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Radhe Developers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Radhe Developers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 1.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 1.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; auto shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; auto shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon